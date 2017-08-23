Sext You Up! Diane & Norman Keep Long Distance Love Alive With Raunchy Texts & Videos

Diane Kruger and lover Norman Reedus know how to keep the flame alive in their long-distance relationship – by exchanging racy messages.

Though both work in different countries — she’s in Canada filming JT Leroy, he’s in Georgia for The Walking Dead — their long-distance romance is hotter than ever.\

“They are keeping the spark alive by communicating regularly with imagination, texting, FaceTiming, sending each other videos,” a source revealed. “She really loves it when he talks dirty to her.”

That’s something Kruger’s former lover, Joshua Jackson, never did.

Kruger, 41, dated the Dawson’s Creek star for 10 years, before dumping him during an allegedly wild affair with Reedus, 48.

The two met on the set the 2015 film, Sky, and their hidden romance bloomed.

“They trust and respect each other,” the informant dishes, “but like their naughty fun.”

