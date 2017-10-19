Magician David Blaine Under Investigation After Bombshell Rape Accusations

David Blaine is being investigated after a British model accused the magician of raping her in 2004.

Natasha Prince claims Blaine sexually assaulted her in his London home just months before she turned 21, according to a report on The Daily Beast — and now Scotland Yard is asking him to travel to England with his lawyer for an “interview under caution.”

“Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape,” Scotland Yard said in a statement to the outlet. “The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Blaine’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied the allegations.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004. If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

Statement from David Blaine’s attorney via @lesleymesser: “My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever” pic.twitter.com/ocp36XVbaZ — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) October 19, 2017

