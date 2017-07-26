Cruise Ship Horror: Utah Woman Dies On Boat After Domestic Dispute

The FBI is investigating a woman’s death from a domestic dispute aboard a Princess Cruise ship in Alaska and RadarOnline.com has exclusive details of the horrific incident.

The 39-year-old woman reportedly died after a domestic dispute took place around 9pm on the Emerald Princess, the cruise ship company revealed in a statement.

Passengers have also been forbidden to leave the boat until the inquiry is complete.

“Last night there was an announcement asking for security and medical staff,” Amy Joseph, a passenger aboard the Emerald Princess, exclusively told Radar about the message made over the ship’s loudspeakers. “This morning we found out that someone had died in what was described as a domestic situation.”

FBI spokeswoman, Staci Feger-Pellessier, said that no arrests had been made in the domestic violence case but a team was meeting the ship in Juneau, Alaska to begin their investigation. The FBI has jurisdiction in the case because the incident happened over the water.

Passenger Joseph told Radar that the investigation was currently ongoing. “The excursions are still planned as scheduled but we are unable to leave the ship until the authorities complete their investigation.”

The female cruise ship passenger is from Utah, but her name was not immediately available.

The cruise departed from Seattle on July 23 for a seven-day cruise. Princess Cruise said the scenic cruising of Alaska’s Tracy Arm Fjord scheduled for Wednesday had been cancelled.

“People are busying themselves enjoying onboard activities for the time being,” Joseph explained about the cruise line’s decision not to allow them to leave the ship.

