Cruise Ship Death Wife’s Family Shares Final Photo In ‘Laughing’ Husband Case

Kristy Manzanares‘ mourning family has released her tragic final photo.

The Utah woman who died on an Emerald Princess cruise ship is being remembered after her husband Kenneth was arrested for her bloody murder.

As Radar has reported, the FBI cuffed Kenneth for the killing, a crime he allegedly committed because Kristy “wouldn’t stop laughing at him.”

Kristy, 39, was on a family vacation with her husband of 17 years and their three daughters between ages 13 and 22 when she was found killed in her cabin on Tuesday night.

And now, her family has shared the last photo ever taken of Kristy alive.

The smiling wife and mom is pictured on the Princess Cruises ship clad in a white sleeveless shirt, green pants and sandals.

And sadly, given what later happened, Kristy’s rolling suitcase is also in the photo!

In a statement, Kristy’s family members called her “a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

Kenneth reportedly was dragging his wife’s body to a balcony in their room when an acquaintance entered and stopped him. The woman had been on the floor and covered in blood.

The husband was allegedly found in his cabin on Tuesday with “blood on his hands and clothes,” as well as “blood spread throughout the cabin,” according to the FBI criminal complaint.

Kristy reportedly had a “severe head wound and blood was spread throughout the room on multiple surfaces,” the court documents stated.

The mom was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m.

A witness allegedly said they had heard a woman “screaming for her life,” and heard a man threaten to jump overboard.

In a bizarre twist, the theme of the cruise was a murder mystery and ship staff said that they believed the grisly scene had been staged as part of it when they first arrived at the couple’s room, according to the Daily Mail.

For that reason, passengers at first thought Kristy’s death was a hoax.

