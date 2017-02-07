LuAnn’s Marriage Meltdown: De Lesseps CAUGHT On Tape Trashing Husband Tom!

LuAnn De Lesseps’ newlywed bliss could be shattered by a secret audio of her trashing her husband, RadarOnline.com has learned.

RHONY’s Countess married business man Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve. But a source told Radar that just days before her over-the-top Palm Beach wedding, she told a friend that she was having doubts and wasn’t ready to go through with it. Unbeknownst to de Lesseps, the source claims, the conversation was recorded.

“Like every bride, LuAnn was having doubts just before her wedding,” the insider said. “What made things worst was that she had caught her husband-to-be cheating.”

As Radar reported, D’Agostino was caught on camera kissing an ex at New York’s Regency Hotel on last season of RHONY.

D’Agostino apologized, but the source said, “LuAnn was worried that it would happen again and called her friend to get advice.”

She eventually walked down the aisle, but her moment of doubt could still come back to haunt her on an episode of RHONY.

“Somehow that private conversation made it into the hands of cast member Carole Radziwill!” the insider claimed. “Carole has never been a great girlfriend to the Countess and was searching for a storyline for next season of the show. Let’s just say that Carole didn’t keep the news secret.”

A rep for De Lesseps didn’t respond to Radar’s request for comment.

