BIP Scandal Explodes: Corinne Slams DeMario & Sex Assault Footage

Corinne Olympios is lashing out after the Bachelor in Paradise promo aired showing her steamy footage in the pool with DeMario Jackson, claiming that he gave “false and misleading” statements about the incident.

As Radar readers know, production was shut down on the ABC show in June when a producer complained about a alleged drunken sexual assault involving Olympios and Jackson. After an investigation, production resumed. The two did not return to Mexico for filming.

A BIP promo showed Olympios and Jackson in a pool, and an interview with Entertainment Tonight in which he said he was “glad,” that “footage of his controversial pool encounter” aired.

Olympios’ representative, Stan Rosenfield, ripped Jackson in a statement to Radar.

“As DeMario is well aware, the footage that was in the promo was not of the encounter that caused production to be shutdown,” Olympios’ rep wrote.

“The encounter that caused production to be shut down took place much later in the day, and was in a hot tub, not a pool.”

Olympios also defended herself against the insinuation that she accused Jackson of assault.

Jackson said in his interview with ET: “This is a victory for all men who have been falsely accused.”

Olympios’ rep told Radar: “As DeMario is well aware, and was noted in the ET follow-up post, Corinne has never leveled any accusations at DeMario.”

