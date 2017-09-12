It’s A Girl! Clark Gable’s Grandson Welcomes First Child With Girlfriend

Clark Gable III has a new role: dad! The grandson of legendary actor Clark Gable welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Gable and his girlfriend of four years Summer welcomed Shore LaRae Gable on September 6. The little one weighs 7lbs and 9 ounces.



“Summer, the baby’s mother, is at home with Shore and Clark who reside in Texas,” a rep for the couple told Radar. “They’re doing great.”

In addition to being the only grandson of “The King of Hollywood,” Gable, 28, is known for hosting the TV show Cheaters.

Gable has cleaned up his act since he was arrested for pointing a laser at a Los Angeles Police Department Helicopter in July 2011.

He was held on $250,000 bail at the time of his arrest. He pled guilty to the felony.

He was sentenced to 10 days in jail for the crime and received three years probation.

