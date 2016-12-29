‘Flop’ Of A Deal! Christina & Tarek File Suit Over Incomplete Renovations

Christina and Tarek El Moussa entered a flop of a deal, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Their business partner, Pete de Best, sued a cabinetmaker on behalf of their company, Next Level Property Investments LLC in an explosive 2013 filing.

The couple claimed they had wired Dean R. Schaeffer $7,000 for a deposit on cabinets for a home they owned at the time, but “the cabinets were ever delivered to the home [they] hired him for.” They were suing for $5,000.

READ the documents!

Their trial was postponed after it was discovered that a form was not filled out correctly. Then, neither party appeared in court on their hearing date.

PHOTOS: Secret Arrests & Scripting Scenes! ‘Alaskan Bush People’s Top 10 Lies & Scandals

The case was dismissed without prejudice by the court.

Now, the Flip or Flop stars are living apart after separating earlier this year. Most recently, they spent Christmas apart — but they both had time with their children Taylor and Brayden.

Stay with Radar for more on the El Moussas.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.