‘Flip Or Flop’ Scam? Tarek & Christina Fans Fume After Success Seminar Fail

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have more than just their split to worry about, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Radar can exclusively reveal that the Federal Trade Commission received over 40 complaints about Zurixx’s Success Path Education program over the past 5 years — with the El Moussas being listed in 6!

The HGTV stars teamed up with the financial education company to produce a three-day seminar on how to flip houses similarly to how they do on TV. While the El Moussas never said if they would be in attendance for each seminar, fans claimed the promotional advertisements insinuated that they would be.

The Success Path class’ website has been updated to confirm that, “Tarek, Christina, or one of their team members will attend each event. Exactly who will attend each event varies. Running their successful house-flipping business, coaching and mentoring Success Path students, filming their tv show, and a strong commitment to their young family means that, unfortunately, Tarek and Christina are unable to make it to every event. They are proud to partner with trusted real estate experts who teach Success Path strategies on their behalf.”

The initial seminar is free of charge to sign up for, but participants claimed they were forced to purchase more seminars for an initial cost of $1,997. From there, they were upsold to a “Diamond Enrollment” package for a cost of $41,297, according to FTC records.

One disgruntled customer claimed that they were told to apply for new credit cards and increase the limits on their existing cards. When their financial advisor persuaded them not to go forward with the classes, they were unable to obtain a refund.

Another customer claimed that they were also told to take advances on their credit, and is now over $90,000 in credit card debt. The participant claimed that her and her husband acquired over $100,000 in credit for the sake of the class, and were applauded for their efforts in front of everyone — but once they needed help, nobody was there to assist!

An additional participant echoed the same problems, and requested a refund. Another claimed they weren’t able to get a refund once they realized they didn’t want to participate anymore.

The El Moussas have not commented on the matter yet.

Story developing.

