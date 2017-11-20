Dueling Divas! How Pink Really Feels About Nemesis Christina’s ‘Weak’ AMA Performance

Pink blasted claims that she threw shade at her longtime nemesis Christina Aguilera during her Whitney Houston performance at Sunday’s American Music Awards , but a source close to Pink told RadarOnline.com that she was “forced” to make amends!

During Aguilera’s tribute to Houston, the camera panned several times to Pink, who wore a sour expression on her face. After viewers lost it online, Pink quickly issued a statement in an attempt to tamp down the fury.

“Christina f***g killed it tonight for one of our favorite singers ever,” Pink wrote on Twitter. “This is about Whitney, and I am in awe of Christina’s talent. Show the clip where I’m in tears, you negative Nancy.”

PHOTOS: Madonna Rips Whitney Houston & Sharon Stone To Shreds In Nasty Never-Seen-Before Note

However, according to a source close to the controversial 38-year-old singer, “Pink knew that the cameras were on her last night during Christina’s performance and the shade was undeniable.”

“Regarding the performance, Pink thought the same thing about Christina’s performance that everyone else did,” continued the source. “It was mediocre at some points, but overall it was kind of weak. And that is not Christina’s fault. She is an amazing singer.”

“No singer should ever try to cover Whitney Houston because anyone who ever does and ever will fails miserably,” pointed out the source. “She is a legend.”

As Radar has reported, the bitter feud between the dueling divas kicked off in 2001, when the two butted heads over who would get the lead vocal part in Lady Marmalade, the classic mega-hit from the musical film Moulin Rouge.

PHOTOS: Scandals, Tributes & Feuds! See The Most Shocking Moments Of Last Night’s AMAs

In October, just months after Pink said that she had patched up her relationship with Aguilera, 36, the “So What” singer told Andy Cohen during a taping of Watch What Happens Live that their feud once got so intense that she “swung at her at a club.”

“Pink can say whatever she wants, but everyone knows how she really feels about Christina,” the source told Radar of the pair’s latest public skirmish. “The two will never reconcile for reals. Her management is constantly trying to stop her from starting fights — and last night was no exception.”

What did you think of Christina’s Whitney Houston cover and Pink’s odd reaction?

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.