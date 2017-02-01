How Chrissy Metz’s ‘First Real Love’ Broke Her Heart In Secret Divorce

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Chrissy Metz found love after moving to Los Angeles — but it all ended in heartbreak and a secret divorce!

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the This Is Us actress and her now-ex-husband, Martyn Eaden, split in 2013 after five years of marriage.

However, Metz seemed to be burying her head in the sand and never responded when Eaden filed for divorce 22 months later.

Metz had met Eaden, a British journalist working on the West Coast as a screenwriter and freelance copywriter, several years after she moved in Los Angeles.

“Martyn was a nice guy, her first real love,” Metz’s mother, Denise Hodge of Gainsville, Fla., told Radar.

Sadly, when the two tied the knot in Santa Barbara, none of Metz’s or Eaden’s families could make it to the beachside ceremony.

The marriage turned out to be a bust, too, and the couple split in January 2013.

Eaden, citing “irreconcilable differences,” finally filed for divorce in November 2014.

“I remember when Chrissy told me they had broken up, but she never really went into why they split, and that was her business,” her mom, Denise, told Radar.

Jilted Metz ignored Eaden’s petition to end their marriage, and, seeking a resolution to the failed relationship, he finally begged the court at the end of 2015 to declare that his divorce action was uncontested.

A judge granted his request, and the couple’s divorce was made official in December of that year.

Metz, 36, has finally managed to move on from Eaden — she recently fell for a secret new boyfriend.

“[We met] through a friend…He’s not an actor, but he is a sweet treat, and he’s wonderful,” she boasted last December.

