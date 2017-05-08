Off The Hook? Chris Soules’ Fatal Hit-And-Run Court Hearing Cancelled

Chris Soules is catching another break amid his legal troubles. The Bachelor star’s court hearing for his fatal hit and run case has been postponed yet again, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In court papers obtained from the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County, Soules’ court hearing has been rescheduled for May 23, 2017 at 9am.



The State of Iowa charged Soules, 35, with one count of hit and run resulting in death when he rear-ended the tractor of Kenneth Mosher, 66. Mosher died at a nearby hospital after being thrown into a 10-foot ditch. Soules was arrested hours later at his home.

“In that on or about April 24, 2017, in Buchanan County, Iowa, Christopher Douglas Soules did drive a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person and did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident,” the description for the charge read.

If Soules fails to appear for the court hearing, a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

Judge Kellyann M. Lekar examined the trial information and the minutes of evidence, and found that they contain evidence that warrants a conviction in a trial by jury.

Soules’ legal team filed a motion demanding the case be dismissed because the frantic 911 call proves he did not leave the scene of the accident.

But the State fired back, calling their motion to dismiss “premature.”

“Defendant’s motion to dismiss recognizes the defendant was to immediately return to the scene of the accident or inform the law enforcement authorities where he could be located,” the May 2nd filing read. “Defendant did neither. Furthermore, the only permissible reasons for which Defendant could leave the scene of the accident in the first place was to seek necessary aid or report the accident to law enforcement authorities. Defendant did neither after fleeing the scene.”

The State also claims Soules “did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the accident, including a determination of his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle that he was seen purchasing at a convenience store shortly before the accident.”

The drinking claims doesn’t come as a shock to the residents of Iowa, as Robert Berry, who has worked with Soules, says he’s “quite the drinker.”

“My friend told me that when he goes to her farm, she sees a string of empty beer cans all over the field,” Berry told Radar. “He just drinks them while he’s working and throws them on the ground when he’s done. I guess he was having trouble out of the limelight.”

