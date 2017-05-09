Rebound Revenge! Chris Betrays Gwyneth By Hooking Up With Her A-List Gal Pal

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Coldplay rocker Chris Martin has the hots for ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow’s close pal Charlize Theron!

“They’ve been friends for years because of Gwyneth, but now Chris is trying to ratchet things up into a full-blown romance,” spilled a source.

The Brit music man even wrote a song for Theron and serenaded her at her charity fundraiser in Newport Beach on April 29! His lyrics included the line: “The purpose of this song / Is to tell you that you’re adored.”

Martin, 40, has been crushing on Theron, 41, for months, sources said, and that’s left Paltrow feeling frozen out!

“Gwyneth and Charlize were very close, and this development makes things more than a little awkward,” snitched an insider.

Chris and Gwyneth “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. Now he and Theron — mom to two adopted tots — “are a match made in heaven,” added another source.

“They’re both single parents juggling busy careers, and they’re both passionate about charity work. The only surprising thing about their blossoming relationship is that it didn’t happen sooner!”

