Ditching Magnolia! Chip & Joanna Gaines Rebrand Amid Million-Dollar Lawsuit

Chip and Joanna Gaines are leaving Magnolia behind for a new brand with Target, and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

The Fixer Upper couple partnered with Target to launch a new line of over 300 items, and ditched their signature name! According to a press release, the latest creation will be called Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, which breaks tradition with Magnolia Bakery, Magnolia Market, Magnolia Stay and Magnolia Realty.

The new brand will be launched in the midst of their ongoing legal battle with their ex-partners, who claimed that Chip, 42, and Joanna, 39, defrauded them out of $1 million. Chip denied the claims in his own McLennan County, Texas court documents.

The HGTV couple also settled a lawsuit with their Magnolia Silos neighbor in May after a seven-month war. Radar exclusively reported that they were sued for putting a fence between the Silos and their neighbor’s property to block customers from paying their neighbor for parking at their Silobration party.

Chip and Joanna’s new line will debut on Nov. 5 and a McLennan county clerk confirmed to Radar that there has not been any progress in their ongoing lawsuit.

