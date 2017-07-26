Shocking Suicide: Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington’s Sober Companion Tells All

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide last week after publicly struggling with alcoholism and addiction for many years.

And as family and friends cope with the 42-year-old’s sudden death, RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to his former sober companion, who worked with the late star for many years.

Peter, who requested that Radar not use his last name, worked with Bennington from “day one” of Linkin Park, and said, “If I would have known about his struggle towards the end, I would have reached out to him to see if I could go on the road with him to help.”

However, according to a source within Bennington’s inner circle, “Peter stopped working with Chester about a year ago. He was just not able to get through to him.”

As Radar previously reported, Bennington — who is the father of six children from two ex-wives — was open about his lifelong battle with alcoholism and addiction and discussed it during many interviews.

Following his death by hanging, the coroner stated that there was a bottle of alcohol present in the room – leading some to speculate that Bennington had, in fact, relapsed.

But according to Dr. Cali Estes, Addiction Therapist and Founder of The Addictions Coach and Sober on Demand Bennington’s death proves that there is not only one way of maintaining sobriety.

“We work with a lot of high-profile musicians and we try to get them on the right path. Our Sober-On-Demand product offers medically assisted detox to those on the field and even on a tour bus.”

“We work with them one-on-one,” Dr. Estes told Radar. “In general terms, the role of a sober companion is to help someone stay sober. We have a sober companion and sober coach stay with the client, even on the road.”

“Everyone is very sad about what happened. But we have to stop stigmatizing addiction. You don’t own their success, you do not own their failure. It is all the work you do yourself.”

