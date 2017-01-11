More Lies! Charlie Sheen Can’t Keep HIV Story Straight

Radar has caught Charlie Sheen in yet another lie! After denying that he ever considered suicide following his HIV diagnosis, the actor confessed live on air this week that he wanted to “eat a bullet” when he first discovered the truth behind his health crisis.

During a tell-all interview with Good Morning America, Sheen told Michael Strahan that he had the urge to kill himself after discovering he was HIV-positive.

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet, but my mom was there and I wouldn’t do that in front of her or have her clean up that mess,” he said. “But something came over me and they gave me a handful of pills and said, ‘You can go home and you’re going to live.'”

“If I had brain cancer or stomach thing or meningitis we might not be sitting here right now, so I’m so grateful for what was available when it happened and even more grateful for what’s available right now and I’m in the middle of it,” Sheen concluded.

But just last year, in his exclusive sit-down with Radar‘s Dylan Howard, Sheen told a very different story.

“You mentioned your anger [over the diagnosis]. Did you ever consider suicide?” Howard asked at the time.

“I didn’t, no, and I never considered it before the diagnosis,” Sheen had answered. “I’ve never been that guy. I’ve always said if somebody’s gonna kill themselves, they should jump off a building. It’s pretty sure-fire! Slashed wrists are usually just a cry for help.”

Meanwhile, As Radar reported, the Hollywood horndog, 51, is in such dire financial straits following his medical meltdown that his ex-wives have agreed to chop their child support payments in half.

Brooke Mueller and Denise Richards — who each have two children with Sheen, and were receiving about $55,000 a month — have agreed to accept around $25,000 a month from him.

Compounding his issues, Sheen also faces legal claims from former sex partners for not informing them of his deadly HIV status.

Do you think Charlie is lying his way through his health ordeal? Did he really want to commit suicide, or is it all for the cameras? Let us know in the comments below!

