Her Heart Will Go On! Celine Dion Finds Love Again With Boy Toy Dancer After Husband’s Tragic Death

Superstar Celine Dion, who once bragged she was a one-man woman, has a new boy toy young enough to be her son!

Her relationship with hunky Spanish dancer Pepe Munoz, 32, has set tongues wagging.

Celine hired Pepe as a backup dancer on her European summer tour — and sparks flew immediately, sources reveal.

“Meeting Pepe has put a pep in her step,” spills an insider. “He makes her feel beautiful, sexy and alive.”

PHOTOS: Celine Dion Pays Tribute To Late Husband On His 1-Year Death Anniversary

The pair was spotted attending a Paris fashion show, and getting intimate on romantic dates.

Celine has struggled to find happiness since the January 2016 cancer deaths of her 73-year-old manager hubby Rene Angelil — the only man she’d ever bedded — and her brother Daniel, 59.

“I never kissed another man in my life,” the superstar confessed about the man she married at age 26 — when Rene was 52!

PHOTOS: Celine Dion & Cher’s Feud Erupts Backstage At Billboard Music Awards

Recently, insiders worried the 49-year-old mother of three — Rene-Charles, 16, and 6-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson — was cracking up after a series of VERY bizarre antics in Paris.

A rep downplayed the drama saying Celine has “always had a playful, sometimes zany, side.”

Now it looks like the “My Heart Will Go On’ singer is crazy in love, even though her rep insists they’re just friends!

“She never expected to feel this way again after Rene died,” says the source. “Their sexy dances on stage detonated a passion in Celine, and she’s having fun and letting go of her inhibitions.”

“She knows she should take it slow with Pepe, but she finds him irresistible!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.