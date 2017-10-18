Catherine Oxenberg’s Daughter Gravely Ill After Being Slave In Secret Cult

Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, 56, has come forward to claim that her young daughter, India Oxenberg, 26, was once part of a twisted female clan, which treated members as slaves and branded their skin with their master’s initials.

Keith Raniere is the founder of the group called Nxivm. Slaves call him “Vanguard” and plead to be branded with his initials. They reportedly add compromising collateral (such a nude images) to a Dropbox account each month so that their sick master will have information to blackmail them with if ever authorities were to find out of his actions.

Catherine opened up to The New York Times about the moment she found out India was in the bizarre cult.

“I felt sick to my stomach,” said the star.

PHOTOS: Charles Manson ‘Son’ Rushes To Cult Leader’s Deathbed

India reportedly began to look sickly from all her extreme dieting to please her master. She had not had her period for over a year and her hair began falling out.

Her daughter became so ill that Catherine confronted her about her so-called “sorority,” later to find out she was part of Raniere’s Nxivm.

“She said it was a character-building experience,” Catherin recalled of her talk with India.

The actress’ daughter tried defending the clan and its founder, as she was evidently brainwashed by the sick man’s troubling ways.

PHOTOS: Sci-Fi Fallout! 13 Scientology Secrets Exposed In Film ‘Going Clear’

Other women claimed they tried to come forward about their experiences before, but authorities always refused to listen.

“There is no playbook for leaving a cult,” former participant Sarah Edmondson said.

Keith Raniere‘s Nxivm is describes by the founder as a Marketing Company. He has yet to speak out on the women’s allegations.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.