Casey Anthony’s Parents To Lose Home Over Mortgage Debt, 9 Years After Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony‘s heartbroken parents lost a beloved granddaughter nine years ago, and now, heartbroken parents lost a beloved granddaughter nine years ago, and now, RadarOnline.com has learned, they may lose their Florida home as well.

According to PEOPLE, foreclosure documents state that George and Cindy Anthony owe $128,852.06 in mortgage fees on their Orlando family home. As Radar previously reported, the couple hasn’t made a payment in over six years!

Even though acquitted killer Casey received a six-figure check for a single interview she did over the death of her daughter Caylee Anthony, none of the money she received went into paying the mortgage for her childhood home.

As a source close to the troubled family told PEOPLE: “Everything changed when Caylee died. Everything about the Anthonys was destroyed. The trial ruined George and Cindy’s careers, destroyed their happiness, and tore apart the entire family.”

The death affected the family so much in fact that they still avoid visiting the two-year-old’s tombstone, which has already been covered by weeds and branches.

Though Casey’s parents decided to stay in the same town where the acquitted murderer grew up in, she herself has moved on. After being called “The most hated mom in America” and blamed repeatedly for the suspicious death of her baby girl Caylee, she stated that she sleeps “pretty good at night” and is now living her own life, away from her parents and her dark past.

