Out Of Here! Brittany Takes Girls’ Trip With Scheana Amid Jax Breakup

Brittany Cartwright is getting through her breakup with Jax Taylor with help from Scheana Marie, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Scheana and Brittany went to San Francisco for Rob Valletta‘s show,” an insider told Radar. “He was filming so the girls went for some fun before filming their main titles.”

“Brittany went along to get away from Jax and have girl time,” the insider continued. “Scheana and Brittany are best friends.”

“Scheana feels bad for what Brittany is going through with Jax,” the insider concluded. “They all do.”

As Radar reported, Taylor, 37, and Cartwright, 27, secretly split after filming their Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. Insiders told Radar they split because “he didn’t treat her right” and he “wasn’t boyfriend material.”

Their relationship went south after her family pressured him to propose, but he wasn’t ready for the commitment. Producers tried to force the couple to fix their relationship, but they still live separate lives.

Taylor is currently in New York — sans Cartwright.

