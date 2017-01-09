Brittany’s Dark Secret Past — Cartwright’s Mom Filed For Bankruptcy With Over $200K Debt!

Brittany Cartwright left a turbulent life in Kentucky to join Jax Taylor‘s life at SUR, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The former Hooters waitress’ parents divorced before she moved to California — and her mom, Sherri, was forced to file for bankruptcy when Brittany was just 19-years-old!

Sherri claimed to be over $225,925 in debt in April 2008, with only $100,001 to $500,000 to her name in the explosive filing obtained by Radar.

She reported that she was working in furniture sales for three months after her tanning business in Kentucky failed. It was only open for six years, but she was not able to recover financially as she only took home $2,136 to support her and Brittany. She claimed their expenses totaled $2,115.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s mom owed thousands to banks, including $7,848 to Bank of America. But, she did some shopping as well and also owed $1,986 to Macy’s.

She had two mortgages on her home at the time, and had no cash on her at the time she filed.

In the year leading up to her declaring bankruptcy, she closed an account with -$275 in it. Ford also sued her over payments on her $17,000 truck that same year.

The bankruptcy petition was disposed in October 2008, and now Brittany, 27, is making a name for herself as a SURver in California. Her mom appears on her social media pages, and she has discussed her love of family on the hit Bravo show.

