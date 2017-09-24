High On Drugs! Bristol Palin Stalker Back In Jail

The Palin family stalker is back behind bars.

The Blast website is reporting that Peter Ferrero was arrested near their family home in Alaska.

Ferrero violated his probation after local police found him exposing himself while walking through traffic.

According to court papers the stalker was arrested after police responded to calls about a man exposing himself and urinating at oncoming traffic. When they arrived, Ferrero wasn’t wearing a shirt or shoes and admitted that he had smoked crack cocaine.

While police began to take Ferrero into custody, he became combative and allegedly assaulted two officers. According to reports he also attempted to steal an officer’s handgun twice and was tasered while being locked up.

Crazed Ferrero has a long obsession with the Palin family and was imprisoned for stalking Bristol while her sister Willow also filed a restraining order against him.

Bristol Palin had a baby daughter Atlee earlier this summer.

