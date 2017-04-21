Breaking News: Hollywood Manager Sandy Gallin Dead At 76

Hollywood talent manager Sandy Gallin is dead, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Sources told Radar that the beloved producer died at UCLA Medical Center on April 21.

The Los Angeles County Coroner did not yet have a comment, but Gallin’s estranged husband, Bryan Fox, confirmed the news via Instagram this morning.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Found Dead In Famous Hotels

R.I.P. My dear Sandy. You were my husband and I loved you and am beyond grateful for the time we had together. There is a huge emptiness in the world tonight. #love #life ❤️ A post shared by Bryan Fox (@bryanfoxtwin) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:38am PDT

Gallin, 76, battled multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in his final days.

According to reports, he first checked into the hospital last week after suffering a horrible relapse.

Gallin rose to fame as an A-list manager who helped shape the careers of Cher, Dolly Parton, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey and others.

PHOTOS: UCLA Shooter: Two Dead After Campus Rampage

He spent the later part of his life involved in Los Angeles real estate.

He married Fox, 36, in 2011, but they announced they were divorcing in 2015.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.