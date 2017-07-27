Brandi Glanville Asks Judge To Toss Joanna Krupa ‘Smelly Vagina’ Lawsuit

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is asking the court to toss Joanna Krupa’s “smelly vagina” defamation lawsuit out the window over the Real Housewives of Miami alum’s failure to release her gynecological records, as ordered by a judge who signed off on the case against Glanville, 44. In court docs filed on July 24, and obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Glanville, who is one of the few Bravolebrites who’s feuded with Real Housewives in other ZIP codes, asks for a motion for dismissal of the entire case, explaining that it’s been six months since the judge ordered Krupa, 38, to produce her medical documents from 2000 – 2005 to the court.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS!

In the filing, Glanville, who has butted heads with Krupa since she gained celebrity status, argues that it’s been six months since the court ordered her to submit the docs, which she believes is an ample amount of time for Krupa to have gathered and turned over the records. She also adds that her lawyer has been in communication with Krupa’s attorney numerous times about the discovery of the documents since they were requested in January.

According to the suit, due to Krupa’s alleged “deliberate and contumacious disregard” for the court order and for her failure to turn over the gynecological records, Glanville is demanding the judge throw out the lawsuit entirely.

PHOTOS: Amber Heard Found Guilty In Court

As previously reported, Krupa sued Glanville two years ago for claiming the reality star’s “p***y smelled” during a nasty November 2013 interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Krupa then filed a lawsuit against Glanville in 2015, seeking an undisclosed amount in punitive damages for slander, alleging that the comments hurt her celebrity image so badly that it negatively effected her ability to get work in the entertainment industry.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.