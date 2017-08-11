Brad’s Heartbreak Over Shiloh: 329 Days Without Daddy

“Please let me see my daddy!”

That’s the heartbreaking cry of Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, after Angelina Jolie has objected to one-on-one time between the two for 329 days — and counting!

Sources exclusively told Radar that 11-year-old Shiloh has taken her parents’ toxic divorce the hardest of all her siblings, and now clings to Pitt in secret late-night phone calls.

“Shiloh’s not the same bubbly kid she was before Brad and Angie split,” a source revealed. “She doesn’t understand why Brad can’t be there on their family trips to Disneyland .”

It’s believed Pitt, 53, and Shiloh haven’t spent time alone together since the Sept. 14, 2016 incident on a private jet when he was accused of sparking an altercation with son Maddox, 15.

A forlorn Shiloh — who was last seen with Pitt in July 2016 — has repeatedly begged Jolie, 42, for sleepovers at her father’s house, sources said.

“Brad has weekly supervised visits with all the kids, but he says he really misses his one-on-one time with Shi,” a source spilled.

“Shi’s the one who really takes after Brad. She’s the most complex and sensitive. Their bond is unbreakable, but the separation is taking a toll on both of them. Shi really misses hearing Brad’s bedtime stories, and they have secret Skype calls at night.”

“She’s asked to spend nights with Brad. But so far, Angie is sticking to the court-ordered supervised group visitation, since she has official custody,” the source spills.

Both Jolie and Pitt — also parents to Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 — have publicly insisted their split is amicable for their kids’ sake.

But sources claimed tensions between them remain high.

In a recent interview, the “Maleficent” villain all but confirmed she was not playing nice with Pitt.

When asked whether “communication between them had improved,” Jolie cryptically responded:

“We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Pitt sought rehab in a bid to keep his family together. With the divorce playing out, he spends hours in a Los Angeles studio sculpting — a hobby he longs to share with Shiloh.

“Brad always talks about Shiloh’s ‘creative spirit‘ and how he can’t wait for this mess to be over so he can bring her to the studio,” dished an insider.

“You get the feeling that he misses her the most.” And the feeling is mutual. “Shiloh absolutely idolizes her dad. She’s not the girliest of girls, and she spent way more time kicking soccer balls and fishing with Brad than she did hanging out with her mom and sisters,” an insider said.

“She’s not quite old enough to understand why Brad has been taken away from her so quickly. When she begs her mom to let her go to dad’s house, Angie just changes the subject,” the source add. “She’s suffering from separation anxiety, and Brad’s afraid therapy won’t even help her — especially when the simple solution would be to let them have quality time together.”

