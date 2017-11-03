‘Veronica Mars’ Star Brad Bufanda’s Tragic Suicide: Actor ‘Jumped Off A Building’

Veronica Mars actor Brad Bufanda took his own life in the early hours of November 1, Radaronline.com can confirm.

The 34-year-old “jumped off a building” at 12:40 am, Lieutenant Smith of the L.A. County Coroner’s Office exclusively told Radar.

The cause of death was “sustained traumatic injuries.”

Ed Winter, the assistant chief of the L.A. County Coroner’s Office, told Radar that Bufanda’s death took place on the South Fuller Avenue in Los Angeles.

“The autopsy has been done, cause of death is blunt trauma to the head — ruled a suicide,” Winter told Radar. “A transient saw him on the sidewalk, and called police and paramedics arrived on the scene.”

Bufanda was also known for his roles on the tv shows Co-Ed Confidential and A Cinderella Story.

