Whitney’s Ex Bobby Brown Cheats Death — Loses 80% Of His Blood In Harrowing Medical Crisis!

Decades of drug abuse and the stress of daughter Bobbi Kristina’s death led to Bobby Brown’s intestines exploding, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“It was terrifying, and rocked Bobby to the core,” a source told Radar. “It really looked like the end!”

The former New Edition singer, 47, was home alone when he collapsed on Dec. 19, and then drove himself to a medical center near his Tarzana, Calif., home.

PHOTOS: The Sum of Whitney Houston’s Life and Tragic Death

“Bobby was minutes from death! Doctors said he had just over one liter of blood left in his system,” a family source blabbed to Radar.

“It’s a miracle Bobby didn’t die. He hasn’t come to terms with losing his baby girl, Bobbi, and we thought this could be the final straw!”

The former booze-bag and heroin addict was given a blood transfusion, and spent two days in the hospital before being released.

PHOTOS: Drinking at 15 & Drugging With Mom: Inside Bobbi Kristina’s Wild Childhood

“After everything Bobby’s gone through with Whitney [Houston] and Bobbi, he’s a nervous wreck,” said the source.

“But it seemed his life was slowly getting back on track, and then he almost died. Everyone is distraught!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.