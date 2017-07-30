Who Needs Rob? Blac Chyna Gets 15K For One Hour Club Appearance!

Blac Chyna doesn’t need Rob Kardashian to make money.

The former stripper earned a cool $15,000 for just 60 minutes work after she appeared at hotspot Project LA on Saturday night.

A handler for Chyna was seen with a large wad of cash before Kardashian’s former fiancée was seen leaving her SUV and entering the club.

Chyna, 29, was escorted by her rapper beau Mechie. However, the pair did not stay long at the venue despite her generous appearance fee.

Since splitting with Kardashian, 30, she has been busy promoting herself after his ‘porn shaming’ meltdown on social media.

Chyna – whose real name is Angela White – made an effort to look her best for her big night.

She wore black lipstick, a red curly wig by Kendra’s Boutique plus $250 Shane Justin SS/17 polka-dot bell bottoms and she seemed in good spirits too.

After her recent court appearance, where she attempted to get a restraining order against Kardashian, she told reporters that she was an independent woman aside from the famous reality family.

“I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians,” she said.

Chyna seems to have moved-on with rapper Mechie, 24, since splitting from the father of her daughter Dream.

