Baby Bombshells! Beyonce Reveals Sex Of Unborn Twins

Beyonce and Jay Z announced that their family is expanding by two, but only RadarOnline.com can reveal whether Blue Ivy is getting new sisters or new brothers — or both!

A source close to the couple told Radar that during the IVF process, “Beyonce and Jay Z chose one female and one male embryo.”

“Beyonce had a really hard time conceiving on her own, so it was an easy decision for them to choose the IVF route,” the insider said.

The 35-year-old diva superstar singer broke the internet yesterday when she announced that she was having twins with rap mogul hubby, Jay Z.

As previously reported by Radar, the couple were on the brink of divorce for the past year over Jay Z’s alleged infidelity, and went to great lengths to save their broken marriage.

However, the insider said that the exciting news couldn’t have come at a better time!

“Beyonce knows that the world is in such dire straits right now and she is hoping that this gives her fans some hope and brightens their day,” said the source.

Story developing.

