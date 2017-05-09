Smooth Move? Jen Allows Ben To Stick Around — Despite Their Divorce

Ben Affleck might have moved most of his stuff into his new residence in Hollywood, but that doesn’t mean he’s willing to leave Jennifer Garner and his family behind for good.

“He and Jen have agreed to keep his quarters on the property they shared intact so he can come and go as he pleases for the kids,” an insider said of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and 5-year-old Samuel.

“However Ben spends way more time there than in his new pad, which he finds eternally boring and too quiet,” added the source.

As Radar reported, Affleck, 44, and Garner, 45, recently decided after years of trying that they were going to call it quits on their troubled nearly 12-year marriage for good.

“Ben’s left a bunch of his things at the family home and he’s hoping that won’t change, even if she starts dating someone new,” said the insider of Affleck’s home away from home.

So how does Garner really feel about the odd arrangement?

“Jen’s pals are urging her to not give him an inch or she’ll never get rid of him, but there’s no doubt that part of her does like having him around.”

