Ben Affleck Bashed For Allegedly Groping Hilarie Burton’s Breast: ‘I Didn’t Forget’

Hilarie Burton, 35, just bashed Ben Affleck, 45, claiming via Twitter that she was once groped by the sleazy actor.

A fan told Affleck he should’ve just “kept quiet” about the Harvey Weinstein, 65, scandal, seeing as he once allegedly “grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL.”

“Everyone forgot though,” added the fan ­­– to which Burton replied, “I didn’t forget.”

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

Burton then tweeted a clip from TRL in which she talked about being groped by Affleck in 2003. She wrote, “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

Watch The Clip On RadarOnline.com



The backlash against Affleck came after the actor – who cheated on estranged wife Jennifer Garner, 45, with his children’s nanny – wrote a statement bashing Weinstein for his alleged sexual misconduct.

“I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick,” the actor wrote. “This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others. We need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, coworkers and daughters. We must support those who come forward, condemn this type of behavior when we see it and help ensure there are more women in positions of power.”

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

Various people have slammed the star for his reportedly insincere statement about Weinstein, claiming he too has made inappropriate advances in the workplace.

Actress Rose McGowan – who claimed to have been sexually harassed by Weinstein – tweeted at Affleck, saying: “GODD*MNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

Affleck has yet to speak out about the incident.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.