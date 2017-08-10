Family Matters! Ben’s New Girlfriend Lindsay ‘Terrified’ To Meet The Affleck Clan

Lindsay Shookus is “terrified” of meeting Ben Affleck’s family, sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively, out of genuine fears they think she wrecked his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

“Lindsay’s been avoiding this so far, but meeting Ben’s mom, his brother Casey and the extended family is something’s she’s going to have to face,” an insider told Radar.

In fact, Shookus has already apparently won the approval of one Affleck family member, brother Casey, who joined the two on a recent date.

PHOTOS: Ben Leaves Jen! Affleck Flies To Europe & Ditches Garner With The Kids

The source says Affleck is trying to convince his new flame that his family just wants him to be happy, but Shookus isn’t so sure.

“She’s terrified at facing their questions on how she and Ben met and fell in love,” the insider admitted. “But she’s starting to run out of excuses – and Ben’s family members are beginning to wonder what’s up.”

Does Lindsay get your seal of approval? Let us know in the comments section

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.