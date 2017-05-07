Man Claims To Be Secret Love Child Of Late Bee Gees Star Maurice Gibb

A musician is reportedly asking remaining Bee Gees star Barry Gibb for a DNA test after being told he is the ­secret love child of his late brother Maurice.

According to Britain’s Sunday People, Nick Endacott hopes that Barry will help confirm that Maurice fathered him.

Endacott, 49, has claimed his aunt told him he’s the Bee Gees bandmate’s son.

In an interview with Sunday People, Endacott said: “My aunt told me that [my biological mom] Patti had told her Maurice Gibb was my biological father.

“I was gobsmacked. It was the last thing I expected.

“I just want to know the truth – and who I am. I know people will think I’m doing this for money or some claim of the Gibb estate, but I’m not.

“It isn’t about that. I just want to know who my dad is. I have a right to know,” he said.

The brothers Gibb’s band sold millions of albums and their music is iconic. The Bee Gees have symbolized disco and they got a Grammy tribute recently.

Endacott said he was adopted as a baby after being given away by his biological mother Patti Nolder, who spent time with pop stars in London during the 1960s.

According to the musician, he has undergone facial recognition tests which strongly suggest he is related to the Bee Gee – and believes he resembles Maurice’s son, Adam, 41.

Endacott contended that Maurice’s widow Yvonne initially indicated she would be happy for a DNA test but later withdrew permission.

Maurice, known as “the quiet” Bee Gee, died unexpectedly in 2003 at age 53 from complications of a twisted intestine.

In 2012, as Radar reported, another part of the famed “Stayin’ Alive” singing trio, Maurice’s twin brother Robin, died of cancer at 62.

And tragically, years before, solo singer Andy Gibb, the youngest brother, had died at age 30 after battling depression and drug addiction.

Barry, now 70, is the survivor and Endacott, a musician who been composing songs since he was 12, has written three letters to him begging for help, he said.

Endacott is worried about his health situation if he’s related to the Gibbs and would like to know more, he noted.

The man making the shocking love child claim said he reunited with biological mom Nolder, who worked as a music studio manager, and told Endacott that his father was Chris Andrews, frontman of Sixties cult rock band Fleur de Lys.

An Andrews DNA test proved he wasn’t Endacott’s father, however, and now his aunt claims Maurice Gibb is.

But Nolder told Sunday People, “It’s all lies.”

