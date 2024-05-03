Billionaire Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Lauren Sánchez Drops Longtime Publicist and Hires New Rep After Attack From NY Restaurateur: Report
Lauren Sánchez recently dropped her longtime publicist and hired a new powerhouse rep in her former publicist’s place, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos’ fiancée suffered several PR problems in recent months, it was revealed that Sánchez dropped her longtime publicist, Stephanie Jones.
According to Puck, the future Mrs. Bezos recently dropped Jones.
Sánchez’s decision to drop Jones came around the same time Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, another one of Jones’ clients, also chose to part ways with Jones.
Meanwhile, Scooter Braun has still retained Jones as his publicist.
Sánchez was recently accused of copyright infringement after she allegedly ripped off her former yoga instructor’s children’s book for her own.
According to Alanna Zabel, the future Mrs. Bezos allegedly stole ideas from Zabel’s children’s book, Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars, for her own upcoming children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.
"Throughout the years I not only gave Lauren copies of my self-published children's books, but also spoke about my children's books during our yoga sessions," Zabel alleged last month.
"We discussed an idea of me helping her write a children's book, with her brother Michael involved in the conversations, as he was her manager at that time," Zabel continued. "I'm deeply offended, and I am taking legal action with the book.”
"I am giving them until the end of the month to respond before filing the official complaint."
Zabel also threw shade at Sánchez and claimed that she quit as Sánchez’s private yoga instructor in 2009 because she “couldn't handle [Sánchez’s] personality.”
"I ended up quitting working for her shortly after her 40th birthday party because I just couldn't handle her personality anymore," Zabel charged.
Meanwhile, Bezos’ fiancée was also recently described as “absolutely revolting” by celebrity restauranteur Keith McNally.
“Does anybody else find Jeff Bezos' New wife - Lauren Sanchez - ABSOLUTELY REVOLTING?” McNally charged on Instagram last month.
“What an ugly and F------ SMUG - LOOKING couple they make,” he continued. “Is this what having 1000 Billion dollars does to people?”
Sánchez was also recently accused of “begging” for former Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway's public image help during a party back in 2020.