Barack Obama’s Ex-Aide Reveals FLOTUS Michelle Was ‘The Boss’ In White House

Radar called Michelle Obama “the queen of mean,” detailing that she was a very angry First Lady.

And now, an ex-aide to former President Barack Obama seems to confirm the story openly, implying while he was a super chill boss, his wife had staff members shaking in their boots!

In an interview with The Times in England to promote her new book about working with Barack, his former Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco dished that the real person in charge of the White House was former First Lady Michelle.

“She’s the boss,” Mastromonaco recalled.

In a shocker, she elaborated on how Barack and Michelle differed: “If he was mad at you for any reason, you’d be, like, ‘OK.’ If she was mad at you . . . if you thought for some reason she might be, you were, like, ‘I’m in so much trouble.’ ”

The former White House Deputy Chief of Staff said in the interview that Barack had a friendly relationship with her, possibly because they weren’t too far apart in age. Mastromonaco was just 34 when she was working for him in the White House.

She was first his employee when Barack was an Illinois Senator and fondly remembered that back then, in 2006, he even gave her dating advice.

Mastromonaco wrote in her book Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? that he once threatened to text one of Senator Tom Harkin‘s staffers on her behalf when he saw him giving her the eye.

According to the aide, “Obama turned to me and said, “Look, he was really into you. And if you don’t email him, I will.'”

She told The Times, “He was definitely, like, he just kept holding up his Blackberry and being, like, ‘I’m going to do it. I’m going to do it.’ ”

Mastromonaco wound up emailing the unidentified guy and they shared a few dates.

As far as the Obama marriage goes, as Radar has reported, there have been rumors of trouble after Barack was caught at an airport without his wedding ring.

Obama shocked many as he was on a solo trip without Michelle at the time.

And last year, Michelle seemed happy when partying on her own with Beyonce.

Now, Barack’s former employee has thrown some shade at the ex-FLOTUS.

Mastromonaco, 41, is currently a TV executive after quitting the White House in 2014; she claimed her hair had turned white due to exhaustion from the job.

But author Mastromonaco is not saying if all her white hair was due to Michelle’s behavior!

