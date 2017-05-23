‘Inconsolable’ Ariana Grande Flees U.K. After Concert Horror

A devastated Ariana Grande is leaving the U.K. after a terrorist attack at her Manchester concert left 22 dead and more than one hundred injured, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“She is heading back home to Los Angeles,” a source close to the “inconsolable” 23-year-old superstar said, adding that she’s “blaming herself.”

“Ariana said that none of this would have happened if she didn’t hold her concert. Her fans would still be alive,” the insider continued. “No one knows what to tell her to make her feel better. No one can comprehend the magnitude of this right now.”

Last night, Grande tweeted out that she was “broken” following the horrific explosion.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, which was carried out by a single bomber as concertgoers filed out of the Manchester Arena following Grande’s performance.

Saffie Roussos, 8, and 18-year-old Georgina Callander — a fan who met Grande two years ago and tweeted her excitement before the ill-fated show — were among the dead.

Fortunately, Grande was unharmed. But her loved ones are still eager for her to escape the danger.

“Ariana’s family wants her home immediately,” the source added.

