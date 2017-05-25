Manchester Suicide Bomber EXPOSED: Killer’s Family Linked To Isis

Manchester bomber Salman Abedi comes from a family of extremists, as Libyan authorities arrested the 23-year-old’s dad and two brothers for similar plots, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, Abedi’s father, Ramadan, and younger brother, Hashem, were taken into custody last night one day after counter-terror police picked up older brother Ismail, in Manchester.

Detectives said Hashem had links to ISIS and was planning a terror attack in Tripoli.

Abedi’s father had been a revolutionary fighter against Gaddafi, who publicly support an Al Qaeda-linked group in Syria, the Daily Mail reports.

PHOTOS: ‘Absolutely Horrific!’ Ariana Grande Concertgoer Says Bombing Was A Living Hell

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth made a surprise visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday — where many of the young victims in the explosion during Ariana Grande‘s concert are being treated — calling the attack “very wicked.”

As Radar readers know, so far, 22 people have been confirmed dead with at least 119 more victims injured.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander, a fan who met Grande two years ago and tweeted her excitement before the show, were among the 22 who died.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.