Apollo Nida’s New Fiancée RIPS Phaedra Parks: ‘Your S**t Does Stink!’

Apollo Nida‘s new fiancée hasn’t appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta yet – but she already knows how to start drama! Sherien Almufti slammed her future husband’s ex Phaedra Parks over social media.

“Catching up on the #RHOA like oh wow!! So your s**t does stink after all,” Almufti captioned a photo of her watching the Bravo series.

She hashtagged the snap, “#TeamApolloandSherien.”

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

As Radar readers know, Nida proposed to the New Jersey real estate agent while serving an eight-year sentence at Fort Dix Correctional Facility for racketeering.

“You see that smile? That’s how she makes me feel all over,” Nida confirmed their relationship over Instagram.

Almufti’s ex-husband confirmed to Radar that she has been filming scenes for the upcoming season of RHOA.

“She took my daughter out of school a week and a half ago to go to Atlanta to film,” Derrick Copes told Radar. “Who takes their kid out school to go film when it’s not educational. That is not good parenting. I don’t want my daughter on the show.”

PHOTOS: NeNe Leakes Is A Grandmother… Again!

He also revealed how Almufti has taken their 8-year-old daughter to prison to visit Nida, even though Parks has yet to bring their children Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3.

“I’m not giving her child support right now because she’s taking my daughter to prison and I have asked her numerous times to stop doing that,” he told Radar of his $450 a month child support payments. “My daughter is eight years old, she is not happy to go into a prison. If you want me to give you money, I will, but at the time you have a responsibility to our daughter.”

Do you think Almufti will confront Parks on the upcoming season? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.