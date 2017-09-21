Anthony Michael Hall Given 3 Years Of Probation After Allegedly Shoving Neighbor

The Breakfast Club actor Anthony Michael Hall has just been ordered three years of probation after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his neighbor during an argument! As RadarOnline.com has learned via The Los Angeles Times, the star has also been given 40 hours of community service for the minor crime.

“[Hall] got into a tussle with someone else in the complex. I heard yelling out my front door and walked out to see what was going on,” Hall’s neighbor Richard Samson told PEOPLE. “I told him, ‘You need to calm down.’ Within two seconds, he was in my face and said some very unpleasant things to me. He then shoved me and I fell to the ground.”

Samson sued the actor on account of “negligence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional stress,” according to court documents.

The 49-year-old could have faced up to seven years in prison had he been convicted of the original charge: felony battery with great bodily injury.

As Radar has learned, this is not the first time Hall has been involved in an altercation with his neighbors. Back in 2011, a man living in his building called the police after he got into an argument with the actor over Hall ripping out plants in the complex’s common area.

Police claim he also “bit his girlfriend’s forehead” during a fight in 2009 when he reportedly “pushed, shoved and spit at” her.

