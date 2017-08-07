Anna Faris’ Dad Reveals Truth Behind Shocking Split From Chris Pratt

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their separation Sunday night, and now, her father Jack Faris exclusively spoke to Radaronline.com about the formerly adored couple.

“I can’t say much, but what I can say is that they are both wonderful loving people who respect each other,” Jack said. “And right now we are just trying to do what’s best for our grandson.”

The couple have been married for eight years since 2009 and share a four-year-old son.

“We are still on good terms,” Jack said of his former son-in-law.

When asked if news of their separation came as a shock to him, he responded with “that edges more on privacy, so I can’t talk about it.”

Both Anna, 40, and Chris, 38, released a statement on their decision.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” they said. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

