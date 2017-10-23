Anna Faris Breaks Down Over Divorce: ‘We Obviously Weren’t Ready For Marriage’

Anna Faris still doesn’t know why she got married, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The actress, 40, revisited her first marriage to Ben Indra in her new memoir, Unqualified, and confessed that she never should have tied the knot with the lesser-known actor, 38.

“It would be easy to say that my first marriage was a mistake,” she wrote. “It ended in divorce, so clearly it wasn’t the best decision I ever made. But when I look back on that relationship, it barely seems real.”

Faris explained that she met Indra while filming Lovers Lane in Seattle, and they hooked up on set. When her manager asked her to fly out to Los Angeles to audition for Scary Movie, she shacked up with him again.

“There was an immediate shift in the power dynamic of our relationship after that, though I didn’t clock it at the time,” she admitted. “I was so dizzy with the idea of doing a movie and getting a gig, it never occurred to me that this moment of success could have a negative impact on what was then a budding relationship.”

Regardless, the two continued to date and they moved in together after just four months of getting to know each other “by accident” after Indra had a falling out with his roommate. She hid the news from her parents for “almost two years” despite him proposing to her twice.

“There were six months between the proposal in the watch store and the one in the hotel,” she recalled. “My first marriage refusal had become a big argument in our relationship, so when the second one came along, I certainly felt like I had to say yes…I also felt like I didn’t have the time or the courage to be single in Los Angeles.”

“In reading this all back, it seems clear that there were plenty of red flags in this relationship,” she confessed, noting that they never discussed their future together past a wedding. “We obviously weren’t ready for marriage, at least not to each other. I’ve often tried to understand my rationale for getting married the first time, because it does seem baffling to commit to a lifelong relationship when there are so many glaring problems. I still wonder why I did that, and I don’t fully have the answers and I don’t know if I ever will.”

She explained that he got angry that she put her career first, and she realized during a couples’ trip for her thirtieth birthday that they weren’t meant to be.

“There were eight couples, and it was a really great trip,” she wrote. “It was a huge success and a total blast of a weekend. But I spent not one moment alone with Ben, and I noticed it. Even then I was thinking, This is odd. I’m stay up all night talking in bed with my girlfriends, Ben is downstairs playing Ping-Pong, and I’m actually happy about that. Huh.”

“Not long after that getaway, I was filming a movie in England, and Ben and I decided to skip Christmas with our families and spend two weeks traveling the English countryside inside,” she added. “It was an amazing trip and we stayed at all these tiny inns and ate at funky cool pubs and it was great, except every day we were searching for conversation….I barely even knew what his interests were, which perhaps speaks to my own issues of being self-absorbed….it was as if I suddenly realized, after almost a decade, that we had nothing in common.”

She left him in a phone call two months later after Topher Grace asked her why she was with him. Faris and Indra’s divorce was finalized on February 19, 2008, with the Scary Movie star coughing up $900,000 in their settlement.

Pratt and Faris tied the knot in Bali after a friend’s wedding in 2009 and welcomed their son Jack in 2012 after a traumatic premature birth.

They announced their split in August 2017 and Faris has since moved on with Michael Barrett.

