‘Little People’ Drama: Black Sheep Son Jacob Hidden In Wedding Footage

Jacob Roloff hates Little People, Big World — but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that he may be starring in episodes of his sister Molly’s wedding!

“Jacob was very involved in helping to get the farm ready for the wedding and in the logistics of the wedding itself,” an insider told Radar, noting that “TLC cameras were rolling the whole time.”

“Jacob drove Molly and her bridal party around in the mule and the cameras were right on them,” the insider added, saying it “would be impossible” to edit him out of the footage!

PHOTOS: ‘Little People,’ Big Feud! Rebel Son Jacob Roloff’s 10 Biggest Disses To His Family

Jacob, 20, broke away from his parents’ reality show when he turned 18, and recently called the TLC show “fake,” “staged” and “harmful”. He first exposed the Little People, Big World fakery last summer.

PHOTOS: ‘Little People, Big World’s Jacob Roloff Quits Show, Exposes Family’s Reality Fakery!

He was at odds with his parents, Matt and Amy, for a short time but they have since reconciled and celebrated Molly’s big day together on Aug. 5.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.