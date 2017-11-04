Baby Joy! Teen Mom Amber Portwood Confirms Second Pregnancy

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood has confirmed that she is pregnant again.

The reality star spoke with Us Weekly about her baby joy. Portwood, 27, admitted that she was ‘a little scared’ when she first found out about the news.

She revealed: “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

Portwood is having the baby with her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon and says the couple are ‘very happy’ about the news.

“After the initial shock, it was nothing but happy thoughts and just enjoying my time with my boyfriend,” she added. The couple met while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. The MTV personality also shares 8-year-old daughter Leah with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

Her new pregnancy comes as a bit of a surprise to her fans as she previously revealed on season 6 of Teen Mom OG that she did not want to get pregnant again because of the medications she was taking for borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder.

