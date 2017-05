‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Slams Fans For Sex Tape Backlash (US Magazine)

Getting Married? Leah Messer Shows Off Stunning New Engagement Ring (OK! Magazine)

‘Million Dollar Listing: New York’ Star Ryan Serhant Reveals Secrets To Success (Star Magazine)

Disgraced Bill Cosby To Spill Secrets On A-List Pals In Attempt To Evade Prison (National Enquirer)