Amber Portwood Defends New Boyfriend In Shocking Rant Amid Relationship Backlash

After RadarOnline.com revealed exclusive video of Amber Portwood kissing a mystery man, she confirmed she is in a new relationship. But after years of defending her controversial ex-fiancé Matt Baier, she’s at it again with her new man.

Portwood, 27, was caught on camera kissing and holding a mystery man in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 7. The video comes only months after her split from Baier.

The MTV star received backlash over social media, as followers accused her of moving on from Baier too fast.

“There’s nothing wrong with dating over 3 months after breaking up with someone… crazy how people judge and are so quick to talk s**t?” Portwood tweeted.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Gone WILD! Maci, Amber & Catelynn’s Hard Partying Caught On Camera

She then gave more details on her mystery man.

“He’s 33,” she tweeted, adding of his cowboy hat, “He wore that hat as a joke you uptight idiots lol he’s from Cali.”

Viewers will meet Portwood’s new boyfriend on the upcoming season of TMOG, as an eyewitness told Radar they were filming for the reality show.

Although the mother of Leah, 8, received backlash from fans, her ex-fiancé is supportive of her new relationship.

“The most important thing is Amber is happy and safe,” Baier, 46, told Radar. “Amber and I were inseparable for over 3 years and we built a life together. When you love somebody that much, all you want is for that person to be happy. I support all good decisions Amber makes.”

PHOTOS: Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout & Amber Portwood SLAMMED For Partying Hard On Trip

Although he “wishes her new relationship well,” he admitted learning of her new romance has been hard.

“It’s over forever so there is going to be a degree of sadness,” he said. “But Amber and I are very close still, we have always been the best of friends. So she knows I am always here if she needs me and has my support.”

It seems Baier has moved on too, as he wrote, “Road trippin’ with #bae” on Twitter.

Portwood dumped Baier, who she dated for over three years, in May when he failed a lie detector test after cheating rumors surfaced.

PHOTOS: Inside ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood & Matt Baier’s Shocking Wedding Weekend

They tried to save their relationship by appearing on Marriage Bootcamp, but they ended up splitting for good when filming ended.

Baier jetted off to Las Vegas to compete in the World Series of Poker in July and has remained in Sin City.

Do you think Portwood moved on too fast? Tell us in the comments.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.