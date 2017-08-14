Single In Sin City! Matt Baier Tells All On New Life After Nasty Amber Portwood Split

Amber Portwood is no longer engaged to her controversial fiancé Matt Baier, but have viewers seen the last of him? The Teen Mom OG star is telling all on his new life after his nasty split from Portwood exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

“I live in Vegas now,” Baier, 46, told Radar after moving out of the home he shared with Portwood in Indiana. “I competed in the World Series of Poker and did really well. I’ve won quite a few poker tournaments!”

As Radar exclusively revealed, Portwood, 27, has moved on from Baier with a mystery man. They were caught on camera holding each other and kissing at an Indianapolis, Indiana marina on Monday, August 7.

But that doesn’t mean fans have seen the last of Baier.

“I’m sure I’ll appear on the show in the future,” he said. “I don’t know how they can write off someone who has been this much of a lightening rod. MTV was very good to me for three years.”

Baier revealed that he is going to continue working on his sobriety after relapsing on the most recent TMOG season.

“I was crazy high in the episodes,” he admitted. “I had a bad relapse this year. I’m taking my sobriety seriously now again. That needs to be my main focus. I need to stay as sober as possible. I’ve been sober for the last couple of months. I’m not going to back.”

Although Baier and Portwood had a nasty split, as she accused him of draining her bank accounts and controlling her during their three-year relationship, he admits that they are still friends and keep in touch.

“That never happened,” he said of Portwood’s accusations. “That was the worst time of our relationship. She has apologized to me for it.”

He also hopes to continue having a relationship with Portwood’s daughter Leah, 8, with ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

“I have not talked to Leah in the last few months,” he said. “I was her stepdad for three years. I helped raise her. I will be part of her life if Gary and [his wife] Kristina allow it. I miss her terribly.”

As for dating, Baier said he has “no comment” when asked if he has been seeing someone.

Baier previously told Radar that he is supportive of Portwood’s new relationship.

“The most important thing is Amber is happy and safe,” Baier said. “Amber and I were inseparable for over 3 years and we built a life together. When you love somebody that much, all you want is for that person to be happy. I support all good decisions Amber makes.”

Although he “wishes her new relationship well,” he admits learning of her romance has been hard.

“It’s over forever so there is going to be a degree of sadness,” he said. “But Amber and I are very close still, we have always been the best of friends. So she knows I am always here if she needs me and has my support.”

Portwood dumped Baier in May when he failed a lie detector test after cheating rumors surfaced.

Despite the broken engagement, the two continued to live together and appeared on Marriage Bootcamp to save their relationship.

After filming, Portwood revealed over Instagram that they had split for good. He then jetted off to Las Vegas to compete in the World Series of Poker in July.

