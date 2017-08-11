Amber Portwood’s Ex Matt Baier Exposes Shocking Details Of Her New Secret Romance

Amber Portwood has moved on from her ex-fiancé Matt Baier with someone new, but how does he feel about the new secret romance? In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Baier reveals his reaction to the relationship and details on the mystery man.

In a never-before-seen video exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Portwood, 27, could be seen leaning on a mystery man as he rubs her waist with his arm on Monday, August 7.

The two then lean in for a kiss while at the Indianapolis, Indiana marina.

Although Portwood has yet to comment on the new romance, her ex revealed his thoughts on the shocking video.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

“The most important thing is Amber is happy and safe,” Baier, 46, said. “Amber and I were inseparable for over 3 years and we built a life together. When you love somebody that much, all you want is for that person to be happy. I support all good decisions Amber makes.”

Although he “wishes her new relationship well,” he admits learning of her new romance has been hard.

“It’s over forever so there is going to be a degree of sadness,” he said. “But Amber and I are very close still, we have always been the best of friends. So she knows I am always here if she needs me and has my support.”

Baier explained that although they continue to keep in touch, she has stayed silent on the relationship.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals Her New Home

“I have no idea who he is,” he said.

Baier admitted that him and Portwood have been broken up “for a couple of months” since their stint on Marriage Bootcamp.

Portwood dumped her fiancé of three years in May when he failed a lie detector test after cheating rumors surfaced.

Despite the broken engagement, the two continued to live together and appeared on Marriage Bootcamp to save their relationship.

PHOTOS: So Cruel! ‘Teen Mom’s Matt Baier SLAMS Fiancée Amber Portwood’s BFF Kailyn Lowry On Twitter

After filming, Portwood revealed over Instagram that they had split for good. He then jetted off to Las Vegas to compete in the World Series of Poker in July.

Baier has been involved in multiple scandals throughout their relationship. He was accused of having at least nine children with seven different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases were dismissed.

What do you think of Baier’s response to the romance? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.