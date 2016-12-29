Close One! ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Pay $12K Felony Fine Just Weeks Before Deadline

That was a close one!

After avoiding payment of a combined $12,000 in fines for nearly a year, Alaskan Bush People stars Billy and Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown have finally settled their debt stemming from a government scam, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to Alaskan court records, patriarch Billy, 62, paid his $10,000 restitution on December 17. Josh, 31, gave $2,000 to the court on the same date. They had until January 11 to pay up.

Now both have fully repented on their felony falsification and theft charges, which were originally filed in 2014.

Earlier this month, Radar was first to reveal that the father/son duo hadn’t paid up after the judge ordered the hefty fines in February 2016.

As Radar has extensively reported, Billy and “Bam Bam” were accused of cheating the Alaskan government of approximately $27,000 by claiming they lived in the state when they really called the lower 48 home.

Though they were sentenced to 30 days in jail, the reality stars instead served time with electric monitoring.

The new season of the Discovery Channel show premieres on January 4.

