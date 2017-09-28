Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Suffers Horrific Seizure After Show, Band Cancels Tour

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler suffered an unexpected seizure while on tour in South America! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the band had to cancel the remainder of their show while Tyler flew back to the U.S. to get treated.

“I am not in a life threatening condition,” the 69-year-old rocker shared on Twitter this Tuesday, “but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.”

Assuring fans that he would be back on stage after solving his health crisis, Tyler wrote: “I promise I’ll be back…unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows… As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs….’ ”

As Radar readers know, this is not the first health scare the band has suffered in recent years.

Aerosmith guitarist, Joe Perry, 67, also had to flee the stage after becoming ill during a concert in New York City.

This time, however, the doom fell on father-of-four Tyler. Will he be okay?

