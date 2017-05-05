Begging For Mercy! Inside Abby Lee Miller’s Last-Ditch Effort to Avoid Prison

Abby Lee Miller is only days away from her fraud case sentencing – and she’s doing everything possible to ensure she avoids prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Miller is begging the judge for leniency.

In court papers obtained from the United States District Court of Pennsylvania, Miller’s legal team argued that the Government has not demonstrated that Miller intended to cause loss to her creditors when she concealed $28,837.06 from Masterclass dance session ticket and apparel sales.

“The court should find that Ms. Miller’s intended loss is zero,” the papers filed on May 4 read. “In the ‘absence of any pecuniary harm to a victim,’ a District Court should not attempt to punish a defendant with a ‘more severe loss calculation.’”

The court papers state that the District Court must make an explicit finding as to who exactly Miller, 50, intended to harm when committing the offense.

“The Government has failed to demonstrate that the intended loss in this case is anything other than zero,” the papers continue. “Contrary to the Government’s position, Ms. Miller’s creditors suffered no economic loss. The interest that Ms. Miller may have saved in bankruptcy is [minor].”

As Radar has reported, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.

She faces up to 30 months in prison when she’s sentenced on May 8.

In court papers filed before the first part of her sentencing, Miller blamed Dance Moms fame for her financial offenses.

“At the time, Ms. Miller had no accounting experience,” the court papers read. “She was unfamiliar with the books and records of the dance business, and she had no understanding of the studio’s fiscal practices.”

The filing continued, “Ms. Miller was overwhelmed and under-equipped, and this led to her failure to respect to the bankruptcy process. Her engagement of lawyers, accountants and other professionals was haphazard, episodic, and at times, counter-productive.”

When Dance Moms premiered in 2011, she was allegedly “ill-equipped to manage her good fortune” and was “thrust into the Hollywood culture and business.”

